NRL Hall of Famer coming to Cherbourg

RUGBY LEAGUE : The man behind a name synonymous with rugby league will be running out on Jack O’Chin oval in Cherbourg this weekend at the Legends of League.

Cliff Lyons has played more than 300 professional games, won multiple premierships, played 12 tests, 12 Origins and will be bringing it all to Cherbourg as part of the Australian NRL Legends team.

At 59 years of age, Lyons is showing no signs of hanging up the boots and says he still loves playing rugby league.

“I’m really looking forward to coming back out,” Lyons said.

“Last year was a great experience.

“It’s a great reunion with a lot of guys I don’t see often.

“The event is all about the community and we really try to help out as much as we can.”

The Legends of League carnival will also have players visiting local schools in the games lead-up.

It’s a freak initiative according to Lyons.

“I’ve been involved with the Legends of League for about 10 years and it’s all about helping the community raise funds to support grassroots footy,” Lyons said.

“Some of the players visit schools and carry a positive message to the students.

“It’s important that the kids work hard and they will get the rewards in the end.”

Legends of League organiser Troy Byers said giving back to the community was what the members were all about.

“We take a few players to a couple of the schools to talk about bullying, goal setting and respect,” Byers said.

“It’s a great opportunity for the communities to come together and watch a good game of rugby league.”

Lyons will join 21 other NRL legends to take on the Cherbourg legends in Cherbourg this Saturday at 6.30pm