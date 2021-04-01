Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NRL investigates potential COVID boxing breach at Tim Tszyu fight in Newcastle
NRL investigates potential COVID boxing breach at Tim Tszyu fight in Newcastle
Boxing

NRL investigates potential COVID boxing breach

by Michael Carayannis
1st Apr 2021 10:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The NRL are looking into whether or not players breached the game's stricter biosecurity protocols by attending the Tim Tszyu and Dennis Hogan bout on Wednesday night.

The NRL sent an email to clubs on Wednesday afternoon warning players against attending the fight. The Daily Telegraph has seen the email which was sent to club's at 4pm on Wednesday.

It is understood Wests Tigers flyer James Roberts and another player from a Sydney club attended the fight as did South Sydney duo Cody Walker and Latrell Mitchell.

 

Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker were given special dispensation to attend the fight. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Peter Lorimer.
Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker were given special dispensation to attend the fight. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Peter Lorimer.

 

The Rabbitohs players were given special dispensation from the NRL to attend the fight and be part of Tszyu's entourage. They were told to maintain a social distance and wear masks.

It is understood Roberts was seen with the general public and not wearing a mask.

 

James Roberts could be in hot water for attending the Tim Tszyu fight.
James Roberts could be in hot water for attending the Tim Tszyu fight.

 

The Daily Telegraph reached out to the Newcastle Knights on Thursday who banned their players from attending the fight following the NRL's strict edict.

The NRL suspended players last year for breaking protocols.

Originally published as NRL investigates potential COVID boxing breach

More Stories

boxing coronavirus covid-19 editors picks fight health sport tim tszyu

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Woman injured in car-motorbike crash in Kingaroy

        Premium Content BREAKING: Woman injured in car-motorbike crash in Kingaroy

        Breaking A car-motorcycle crash in Kingaroy has resulted in an injured woman being transported to hospital.

        Burnett man kicked by horse, airlifted in serious condition

        Premium Content Burnett man kicked by horse, airlifted in serious condition

        Breaking A South Burnett man has been flown to hospital in a serious condition after being...

        Kingaroy Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Kingaroy Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Kingaroy Magistrates Court

        FULL LIST: Nanango Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Nanango Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Nanango Magistrates Court on Thursday.