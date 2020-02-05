NRL star responds to bombshell report

JOSH Dugan has emphatically attempted to shut down a report his time at the Cronulla Sharks could be coming to an end.

Dugan has two-years remaining on his Sharks contract, but faces stiff competition for a starting spot and could become an expensive reserve grade player.

Dugan remains one of the club's highest paid players, but a report emerged Wednesday there is unrest with his training efforts among the playing group.

According to Fox Sports' James Hooper, the club is set to hold talks with Dugan's agent to try and resolve the issue in the next 24 hours, potentially resulting in a settlement to move on the former Origin and Australian star.

Shortly after the report emerged however, Dugan responded.

Don’t let the truth get in the way of a good story 👀🤷🏻‍♂️😂 — Josh Dugan (@Josh_Dugan) February 5, 2020

The former State of Origin star has reportedly turned his back on an offer to join Super League club Catalans Dragons, the same club that signed disgraced former Wallabies star Israel Folau..

Dugan's place in the Sharks side remains up in the air with the 29-year-old fighting several key players to earn a starting role.

Dugan is reportedly prepared to fight for a starting position even if it means starting the 2020 Telstra Premiership season in reserve grade with the Newtown Jets, who are the Sharks feeder team.

Dugan joined the Sharks ahead of the 2018 season on a four-year deal but has endured up and down patches on the park.

He's appeared in 37 games and scored 17 tries, but with two seasons remaining the questions are being asked over his commitment.

Dugan has played 12 games for NSW and 12 Tests for his country in a storeyed representative career, but has not played for his state or country since 2017.

Dugan is apparently viewed as surplus to requirements due to his huge contract and the fact the Sharks are battling salary cap pressures.

If Dugan remains at the Sharks on the wing, he would be by far the most expensive winger in the NRL.