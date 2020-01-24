Menu
Mr Duncan's family told the authority they would never forgive Krstevski.
Crime

NSW 'body in barrel' killer to be deported

by Steven Trask
24th Jan 2020 2:53 PM

A SYDNEY factory worker who killed his boss and stuffed his body in a barrel will be released from prison and immediately deported to Macedonia.

Saso Krstevski killed David Duncan at a Botany Bay factory in 2001 after learning he was about to get the sack for being lazy and stealing cheques.

The killing was described by a judge at the time as a chilling crime of "unimaginable brutality".

The NSW State Parole Authority on Friday granted the 44-year-old Krstevski parole.

Krstevski was sentenced to 24 years in prison with a non-parole period that expired in February 2019.

The authority said Krstevski's permanent residence visa has been cancelled and after being released from prison, immigration authorities would deport him to his native Macedonia.

The parole authority ordered Krstevski be released between February 16 and March 1.

