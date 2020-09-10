Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Berejiklian Government is under pressure with its Coalition partner, the Nationals, holding the Liberals to ransom over one key policy.
The Berejiklian Government is under pressure with its Coalition partner, the Nationals, holding the Liberals to ransom over one key policy.
Environment

NSW Government in crisis as National MPs revolt

by Kathryn Bermingham
10th Sep 2020 1:27 PM

The New South Wales Government is in crisis after the Nationals decided to pull support for legislation until their demands over a koala policy are met.

The Nationals will also boycott joint party room meetings and parliamentary leadership meetings over a policy designed to protect koala habitat.

Deputy Premier and Nationals leader John Barilaro said all Nationals MPs would sit on the crossbench, but he confirmed ministers would not surrender their portfolios.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro says the Nationals will not support Government bills until the issue is resolved. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins
Deputy Premier John Barilaro says the Nationals will not support Government bills until the issue is resolved. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

 

Mr Barilaro said the Nationals did not agree with the amendments to the State Environmental Planning Policy.

The new regulations class more trees as koala habitat, which further restricts the clearing of land.

However, the Nationals hold concerns that the property rights of landholders are being eroded.

More to come

Originally published as NSW Government in crisis: MPs revolt

koalas land clearing nationals nsw government politics wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LOCAL NEWS: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content LOCAL NEWS: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        Man fined after telling cops, fireys ‘to go f-ck themselves’

        Premium Content Man fined after telling cops, fireys ‘to go f-ck themselves’

        Crime A Kingaroy man has been convicted and fined after he hurled a tirade of abuse at on...

        • 10th Sep 2020 1:00 PM
        REVEALED: South Burnett schools to share $366,000 in funding

        Premium Content REVEALED: South Burnett schools to share $366,000 in funding

        Education Five schools across the South Burnett will be making major upgrades thanks to major...

        BREAKING: Suspected snake bite hospitalises victim

        Premium Content BREAKING: Suspected snake bite hospitalises victim

        Breaking A PATIENT has been transported to hospital after a suspected snake bite in the...