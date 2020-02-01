Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Pagewood man, 52, allegedly committed the acts at Eastgardens on Monday and again about 12.40pm on Friday, police say.
The Pagewood man, 52, allegedly committed the acts at Eastgardens on Monday and again about 12.40pm on Friday, police say.
Crime

NSW man arrested after 'foodcourt sex act'

by Luke Costin
1st Feb 2020 11:24 AM

A MIDDLE-AGED man who allegedly carried out sexual acts while seated near teenage girls in a shopping centre food court has been arrested in Sydney.

The Pagewood man, 52, allegedly committed the acts at Eastgardens on Monday and again about 12.40pm on Friday, police say.

After police were alerted on Friday, he was arrested that afternoon at home and charged with three counts of carrying out a sexual act with another without consent and aggravated sexual act with another without consent.

He's due to face Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

More Stories

Show More
crime food court nsw police public masturbation sex act

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Serial Monto thief’s crime spree comes to abrupt end

        premium_icon Serial Monto thief’s crime spree comes to abrupt end

        Crime The man has now been charged with six counts of breaking and entering, following his crime spree.

        Kingaroy war hero turns 96 ‘a genuinely good guy’

        premium_icon Kingaroy war hero turns 96 ‘a genuinely good guy’

        News Take a walk down memory lane as we remember Kingaroy war veteran and well loved...

        TRAFFICKING TRIO: Police bust major drug supply conspiracy

        premium_icon TRAFFICKING TRIO: Police bust major drug supply conspiracy

        News Breakthrough in South Burnett $120,000 drug trafficking scheme.

        30 PICS: Meet the man giving old pieces a new life

        premium_icon 30 PICS: Meet the man giving old pieces a new life

        Business Take a sneak peak through South Burnett’s newest antique store.