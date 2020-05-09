Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man is due to face court accused of stabbing his older brother through a car window after the two got into a fight.
A man is due to face court accused of stabbing his older brother through a car window after the two got into a fight.
Crime

Man behind bars after brother stabbed

by Luke Costin
9th May 2020 8:56 AM

A Sydney man is behind bars accused of stabbing his older brother and attacking his brother's car.

The 43-year-old and his brother, 48, were allegedly in a physical altercation inside a Cambridge Park home on Friday evening, police said on Saturday.

After the older brother went outside to his car, the younger brother allegedly threw a glass bottle at the car and then stabbed the seated man through the open driver-side window.

He then stabbed the car multiple times, police allege.

The younger brother was arrested and refused police bail on charges of domestic-violence-related wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and damaging property.

He is due to face Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

The older brother was treated for a shoulder wound and taken to Westmead Hospital.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as NSW man behind bars after brother stabbed

court crime domestic violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FLASHBACK: South Burnett product captains QLD in 1975

        premium_icon FLASHBACK: South Burnett product captains QLD in 1975

        Rugby League After growing up in Blackbutt, this South Burnett rugby league player went on to captain Queensland in 1975.

        BIEDO celebrate small business month with online events

        premium_icon BIEDO celebrate small business month with online events

        Business BIEDO are the latest company to digitalise their business, turning to Zoom to...

        Burnett cafe caters for hungry squadron

        premium_icon Burnett cafe caters for hungry squadron

        Business Meet the business putting food on the table for our defence force.

        Residents take to the park as things begin to ‘lighten’ up

        premium_icon Residents take to the park as things begin to ‘lighten’ up

        News Here’s how the South Burnett enjoyed the first taste of freedom from...