Another 14 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in NSW overnight, bringing the state’s total infections to 3844.
Health

NSW records 14 new virus cases

by Emily Cosenza
29th Aug 2020 12:01 PM

New South Wales has recorded 14 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

It brings the state's total number of infections to 3844.

NSW Health has advised those planning to make the most of the warm weather over the weekend to remain COVID safe and refrain from leaving the house if feeling unwell.

Sydney is forecast to reach 21C on Saturday and 25C on Sunday.

With a growing number of cases, NSW Health has asked anyone who lives or has visited the following local government areas or suburbs in the past two weeks to get tested, even if you have mild COVID-19 symptoms such as a runny nose or scratchy throat:

  • Campbelltown LGA
  • Canterbury Bankstown LGA
  • Eastern part of City of Sydney LGA (including the suburbs Sydney, Surry Hills, Darlinghurst, Woolloomooloo, Potts Point, Rushcutters Bay, Elizabeth Bay, Centennial Park)
  • Fairfield LGA
  • Guildford (suburb)
  • Hornsby Shire LGA
  • The Hills LGA
  • Liverpool LGA
  • Merrylands (suburb)
  • Parramatta LGA
  • Woollahra LGA

 

Originally published as NSW records 14 new virus cases

