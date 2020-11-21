Number that has Block contestants worried

After an unexpectedly bumpy season that saw production shut down for weeks on end due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's crop of Block contestants have finally made it to the finish line.

Now comes the real test: How much money will each team walk away with - if any?

The numbers suggest it may be a struggle for all five teams to sell the houses they've spent months renovating in the exclusive Melbourne suburb of Brighton.

Auction clearance rates in the city are down this year - last week, 70 per cent of houses presented at auction actually sold, a 4 per cent decrease on one year before. A month earlier, on October 10, the auction clearance rate was as low as 56 per cent.

The Block's executive producer Julian Cress has acknowledged the very real possibility not all houses will sell at auction this year.

Julian Cress: ‘I want to sell five out of five.’ Picture: Supplied

Scott Cam: ‘We have no control over the finale.’

"Clearance rates are currently running in the sort of 60th percentile in Melbourne. That would suggest that we're on track to sell three out of five of the houses," Cress told Nine.

"My nervousness and fear is obviously that I want to sell five out of five, because I want all the contestants to do really well.

"So, getting to sell all five, on one day, in this environment is what's keeping me up at night, but the houses are, I think, the best homes that we've ever taken to auction."

Host Scott Cam also acknowledged that it's a tricky time to try to sell five luxury houses in one day.

"Auction day is one of the most nervous days of my year. I think we are the only show on television that has absolutely no control over the finale. We are just sitting there hoping for the best in the COVID-19 property market," said the program's host Scott Cam.

"They really are the best houses we have done on The Block, four, five and six-bedroom family homes. All the Blockheads have sacrificed so much - this year more than ever. We always want them to walk away with a life-changing amount of money, but we just don't know what will happen on Sunday."

Who will win The Block this year?

After winning a record six room reveals, Jimmy and Tam accumulated the most points throughout this year's competition, earning them the super power of deciding the all-important line-up on auction day. They will reveal the make-or-break auctioneer's order that could help some couples and cripple others.

Who will win the crown? Will it be father and daughter duo Harry and Tash with their uniquely laid out, 1920s-inspired home? Sarah and George, the self-proclaimed mad dogs from western Sydney with their 1940s renovation? Hardworking farmers Daniel and Jade, who have created a six-bedroom family home, their point of difference on The Block. Is that their winning weapon? What about Luke and Jasmin, who hope their house of curves will bring Western Australia its first win in Block history? Or the battlers from Brisbane, Jimmy and Tam, relying on their colourful 1950s, Palm Springs-inspired house to clinch the win?

All five couples are vying to be crowned winners of The Block 2020 and take home a $100,000 bonus on top of whatever profit their home can make above reserve on auction day.

PREVIOUS BLOCK WINNERS

2003 - BONDI - Adam & Fiona, $256,000

2004 - MANLY - Jamie & Andrew, $178,000

2010 - VAUCLUSE - John & Neisha, $305,000

2011 - RICHMOND - Polly & Waz, $115,000

2012 - SOUTH MELBOURNE - Brad & Lara, $606,000

2013 - ALL STARS (BONDI) - Phil & Amity, $395,000

2013 - SKY HIGH (SOUTH MELBOURNE) - Alisa & Lysandra, $395,000

2014 - FANS v FAVES (ALBERT PARK) - Steve & Chantelle, $736,000

2014 - GLASSHOUSE (PRAHRAN) - Shannon & Simon, $435,000

2015 - TRIPLE THREAT (SOUTH YARRA) - Darren & Deanne, $935,000

2015 - THE BLOCKTAGON (SOUTH YARRA) - Dean & Shay, $755,000

2016 - THE BLOCK 2016 (PORT MELBOURNE) - Will & Karlie, $815,000

2017 - THE BLOCK 2017 (ELSTERNWICK) - Josh & Elyse, $547,000

2018 - THE BLOCK GATWICK (ST KILDA) - Hayden & Sara, $645,000

2019 - THE BLOCK OSLO (ST KILDA) - Tess & Luke, $730,000

The Block finale airs 7pm Sunday on Nine.

Originally published as Number that has Block contestants worried