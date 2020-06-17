Nurse leaves city life behind to work in Kingaroy

THE World Health Organisation has designated 2020 as the year of the nurse and midwife, in recognition of the contributions they make to the community as well as the risks associated with nursing shortages.

In honour of this the South Burnett Times has been profiling as many local nurses and midwives in our papers and online as possible.

This edition we talk to Kilah Coutts, a hard working registered nurse at the Kingaroy Hospital.

Ms Coutts has been a nurse for almost three years and said she has loved every minute of it.

“I enjoy helping and caring for people, being an advocate for people, and playing such a big role in people’s lives,” she said.

“I am glad that as a nurse, I am gaining so much experience and learning how to support patients and their families in their time of need.”

Leaving the hustle and bustle of Brisbane city behind, Kilah said she prefers the quiet lifestyle of Kingaroy.

“I really enjoy working at Kingaroy Hospital,” she said.

I currently work between emergency and medical surgical ward, so I get a great variety of experience in my role.”

To become a registered nurse, Kilah worked two jobs while studying full time.

“It was really hard, but I stuck with it, and it was definitely worth it,” she said.