New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Mason Wines at Mout Tamborine. Picture: Supplied
Environment

NZ PM tucks into Queensland’s best produce

by Jeremy Pierce
11th Jan 2020 11:08 AM
NEW Zealand's big cheese has dined out on Mount Tamborine, thrilling locals with a surprise visit.

Popular NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who is holidaying with family on the NSW Far North Coast, enjoyed a trip to Mount Tamborine on Friday, sampling local beers and wines before tucking in to a cheese platter at the Witches Chase Cheese.

One hospitality worker who spent time with Ms Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford said they were delightful guests.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Mason Wines at Mout Tamborine. Picture: Supplied
"They were very relaxed, friendly and genuinely down to earth," he said.

"If you didn't know who they were, you would just have thought they were a regular couple out for a stroll.

"There was no entourage or security crew, just the two of them enjoying themselves on the mountain."

Jacinda Ardern (right) at Mout Tamborine. Picture: Supplied
NZ's first couple enjoyed a private tasting platter at Witches Chase and also visited a handful of other attractions on the mountain top including Fortitude Brewing, Mason Wines and Wild Plum Kitchen.

 

Jacinda Ardern (right) at Witches Chase Cheese at Mout Tamborine. Picture: Supplied
Earlier this week, the couple dined out at a popular restaurant in the seaside community of Salt near Kingscliff.

