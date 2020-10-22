Menu
Crime

Drug driver admits to killing four kids

by Heath Parkes-Hupton
22nd Oct 2020 9:41 AM

 

The man behind the wheel of a car that ploughed into a group of children walking along a street in Sydney's northwest - killing four - has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Samuel William Davidson, 30, entered guilty pleas on Thursday to four counts of manslaughter, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm by misconduct in charge of a motor vehicle and one of aggravated dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm while under the influence of drugs.

Samuel Davidson, left, and the Abdallah children, who were killed on the night of February 1.
Siblings Antony, 13, Angelina, 12, and Sienna Abdallah, 9, and their cousin Veronique Sakr, 11, were killed when Davidson crashed into them on Bettington Rd, Oatlands, on February 1, 2020.

Davidson, the son of a former police officer, was committed to be sentence in the District Court on November 20.

Samuel William Davidson is escorted by police after the crash in February. Picture: 7 News
Originally published as Oatlands driver admits to killing four kids

    FBI warns of US election hack

    • 22nd Oct 2020 10:10 AM

