Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wide Bay member Llew O'Brien says a royal commission into the current devastating bushfire season will help avoid future disasters. (PHOTO: Jessica McGrath)
Wide Bay member Llew O'Brien says a royal commission into the current devastating bushfire season will help avoid future disasters. (PHOTO: Jessica McGrath)
News

O’Brien on bushfires: ‘We need better land management’

Christian Berechree
Christian Berechree
14th Jan 2020 4:39 PM | Updated: 15th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WIDE BAY MP Llew O'Brien says "better land management policies" are key to avoiding another catastrophic bushfire season.

He told the Chronicle a royal commission into the current bushfire crisis would be an important step in preventing another disaster.

"We need to adopt better land management practices and I expect the Royal Commission will bring together the experts to identify the policy barriers that need to be overcome to prevent disasters of this scale being repeated," Mr O'Brien said.

He said the Federal Government was going above and beyond to help bushfire affected towns and people.

"While the state governments have a primary role in facilitating disaster management and recovery, the Liberal and Nationals Government is establishing a National Bushfire Recovery Agency to support Australians every step of the way and help rebuild shattered communities," Mr O'Brien said.

"This $2 billion investment comes on top of existing disaster recovery payments and allowances which have so far seen more than $100 million worth of assistance flowing through to families, small businesses and farmers.

"The Federal Government can only act within the power given to it by the Australian Constitution. But it is clear that people want the Federal Government to take a greater role in disasters and I support the Prime Minister's move to establish a Royal Commission into these matters."

bushfires land management llew o'brien
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Video that got a man sacked

    Video that got a man sacked
    • 15th Jan 2020 12:00 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The Queen among Kings

        premium_icon The Queen among Kings

        Motor Sports Toowoomba racer Maddi McGee will be hunting her third title in the Queen’s Royal at the 2020 Kings Royal at the Kingaroy Speedway.

        Vets tee off for 2020

        premium_icon Vets tee off for 2020

        Golf South Burnett Veterans golf has made its return in 2020 with competitors teeing off...

        Councillor pulls plug, slams direction of $220m asset

        premium_icon Councillor pulls plug, slams direction of $220m asset

        News ‘As far as I’m concerned it’s no longer headed in the right direction.’

        Drug counsellor’s bizarre excuse for drug driving

        premium_icon Drug counsellor’s bizarre excuse for drug driving

        Crime "I work in community services with drugs and alcohol..."