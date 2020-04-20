Odd clues left at missing pair’s campsite

The pair went missing in the remote Wonnangatta Valley.

The pair went missing in the remote Wonnangatta Valley.

Victoria Police are hoping a handful of peculiar clues could help them understand where longtime friends Carol Clay and Russell Hill disappeared to.

Ms Clay, 73, and Mr Hill, 74, have been missing for a month in the remote Wonnangatta Valley, 250km northeast of Melbourne in the Victorian Alps.

Missing Pakenham woman Carol Clay.

Mr Hill left his Drouin home in West Gippsland on March 19 for a camping trip along the Dargo River and Ms Clay told her friends she was going away for a few days but could be expected home on March 29.

The pair has not been heard from since March 20, when Mr Hill made radio contact from a remote station in the alps. During the call, Mr Hill said he was having radio transmission issues.

A number of extensive police searches have been conducted since they were reported missing with the most recent winding up last week.

But police searches have failed to uncover anything with the investigation now turning to some odd clues left at the pair's campsite.

The ﻿Herald Sun reports specialist missing persons detectives will consider the minor fire damage found in Mr Hill's car and another fire at the pair's campsite.

Mr Hill's car, a Toyota four-wheel-drive, was found near the Dry River Creek track in Billabong on March 27 and despite it being scorched, the vehicle was still able to be driven.

Russell Hill and Carol Clay's burnout campsite. Picture: ABC

The campsite fire, while deemed non-suspicious, had destroyed a tent, a table and two camp chairs. Police are investigating if a phone and charger could've caused the small blaze.

Ms Clay's car was also later found at her Pakenham home after friends reported her missing.

While missing person detectives are part of Victoria Police's homicide squad, police are yet to firmly admit the pair could've met foul play.

Mr Hill's wife Robyn earlier told the ﻿Herald Sun she did not know Ms Clay had joined her husband's camping trip. The pair have been friends for more than 50 years, she said.

"I just want them both found alive," Ms Hill said.

"I've got a feeling they may have died."

Investigators are still hoping someone might've seen the pair.

Local police are still hoping to track down people who saw them as they made their way to the high country.

Originally published as Odd clues left at missing pair's campsite