‘This dude’s in trouble': Off-duty officer springs to action

A KINGAROY police officer was expecting to have just a normal day off-duty - instead, he ended up potentially saving a life.

Constable Julian Pascoe and his family were visiting his grandparents at Edgewater Retirement Village in Bli Bli at the Sunshine Coast when he received a call about the emergency.

"We were there visiting one of my lots of grandparents, as both lots live there, and the others were at a trivia night," Constable Pascoe said.

"We got a call from the other grandparents at trivia saying one of the old people there had dropped to the ground having a heart attack and none of them knew how to work the defibrillator," he said.

Constable Pascoe said he knew the situation was serious as soon as he saw the man.

"Honestly, my first thought when I looked at him was, 'this dude's in trouble'," Constable Pascoe said.

Julian Pascoe is a police officer at the Kingaroy Police Station.

"One of the guys there was already giving CPR, he'd been giving it for a few minutes, so Mum and I stepped in and took over so he could have a rest," he said.

Pascoe and his mother Charmain continued to perform CPR on the 71-year-old man for 20 minutes until the ambulance arrived, where they assisted paramedics.

Constable Pascoe said it was important for them both to remain composed during the situation.

"For the circumstance we were quite calm about it, considering everyone else in the room," Pascoe said.

"Few of the people that were there when it happened, as expected, were pretty worked up emotionally," he said.

"All the standard emotions that hit when you see someone who's potentially just died right in front of you."

The officer explained that he'd never had to perform CPR in a real-life circumstance before, and that he was thankful he had done the training so he could assist, particularly off-duty.

"I've never had to do CPR before except on the dummies in training," Constable Pascoe said.

"It was the good old 'I'll just do this in case I ever need it' type of thing," he said.

"Well there you go, I actually needed it!"

As of Monday, the 71-year-old man was still in a Sunshine Coast hospital on life support.