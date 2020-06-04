Menu
SPARE TIME: Australian Defence Force members give the South Burnett PCYC a fresh coat of paint. (Photo: Contributed)
Off-duty soldiers help get PCYC ready for reopening

Jessica Mcgrath
4th Jun 2020 2:00 PM
AUSTRALIAN Defence Force members serving at the Cherbourg health screening checkpoint have gone above and beyond their duty.

The ADF members assisted health officers, checking motorists complied with entry conditions into the aboriginal shire.

This was a job of such importance due to the vulnerability of the elders, young and vulnerable at Cherbourg.

However, the soldiers did not stand idle when they were not on checkpoint duties.

They helped out around the South Burnett PCYC where they had been staying since early April.

AT YOUR SERVICE: Australian Defence Force members stayed at the South Burnett PCYC while working at the Cherbourg health screening checkpoint. (Photo: Contributed)
The ADF members have not only ensured the building is spotlessly clean, they have been the ultimate handymen.

The soldiers have undertaken maintenance projects like painting the toilets with a fresh coat of paint, just in time for the reopening.

The South Burnett PCYC has been closed since late March due to the virus restrictions, which saw all gym and fitness activities cease.

However, the PCYC spirit has lived on through the visiting ADF and through the continued support to local youth through the Restart program.

The program assists youth who are at risk, to develop social skills and enhance their self-confidence.

