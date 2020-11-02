‘OFF THE CHARTS’: Government worker blows four times limit

Hannah Leu was caught by police driving more than four times the limit. (Picture: Social Media)

Hannah Leu was caught by police driving more than four times the limit. (Picture: Social Media)

A SOUTH Burnett woman is now at risk of losing her job, has over a thousand dollars in fines and won’t be able to drive for nine months after getting behind the wheel more than four times the limit.

Hannah Ryan Leu pleaded guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of liquor at Kingaroy Magistrates Court.

At 11.45pm On September 26 Leu was intercepted by police driving a Ford Falcon on Youngman Street before returning a breath analysis of 0.202.

Leu was represented by Jackie Cullen from Athena Law who said the defendant was extremely remorseful.

“I will be seeking the mandatory six months as my friend who works full time in a role with the government, will most likely lose her job without a licence,” Ms Cullen said.

“If she were to lose her job she would be losing a good income, which will mean it will take longer to pay a fine.

“She has pleaded guilty early, is upset and resourceful and understands what she did was a very bad error in judgment.”



Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said regardless of someone's job, people who consume such large amounts of alcohol and drive should receive a more substantial punishment than the minimum.

“The reading recorded on this occasion was quite literally off the charts, you were more than four times the limit,” Magistrate Sinclair said.

“I take into account your personal reference, early plea, lack of history and the fact your responsible position at work indicates it was very out of character.

“The whole purpose of making someone lose their licence for an extended period of time is to discourage others from drink driving and to send a clear message that drink driving is not appropriate.”

Leu was fined $1200 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for the period of nine months.

No convictions were recorded.