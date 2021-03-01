Offenders allegedly damage Kingaroy community organisation

Kingaroy police are investigating the alleged damage to a community organisation. Photo/File

Kingaroy police are investigating damage to a shade sail and table at a community organisation on Somerset Street in Kingaroy.

On February 26 at 7.10am, multiple offenders allegedly damaged the property before they were observed going down an alleyway and fleeing once the property was alight.

Kingaroy police officer in charge senior sergeant Dave Tierney said police investigations are ongoing.

