Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The woman will face the Kingaroy Magistrates Court later this month.
The woman will face the Kingaroy Magistrates Court later this month.
News

OFFICER INJURED: Woman faces string of charges

Madeline Grace
Madeline Grace
11th Mar 2020 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POLICE officer was injured after being called to a licensed premises on Haly St where a woman allegedly became violent.

The 28-year-old Kingaroy woman was refused entry to the business on Friday, March 6 at 11.30pm.

The woman was arrested due to her behaviour. While she was being restrained she allegedly struck a female police officer in the face.

The woman was then transported to the Kingaroy Police Station.

Once there she allegedly punched the same female officer in the head twice while she was being placed in the watch-house.

The officer suffered minor injuries as a result of the alleged attacks.

The Kingaroy woman will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on March 30 and has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving while suspended, committing a public nuisance offence, and two counts of serious assault on police.

kingaroy crime kingaroy police serious assault of a police officer south burnett crime
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        South Burnett footballer one step closer to AFL dream

        premium_icon South Burnett footballer one step closer to AFL dream

        AFL Player overcomes hamstring injury to be selected in 2020 Brisbane South squad for the upcoming Brisbane Lions Academy Series.

        VOTE NOW: Who will be crowned South Burnett’s best PT?

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who will be crowned South Burnett’s best PT?

        News Vote now and have your say before we crown the South Burnett’s best Personal...

        Biosecurity risks workshop: Preventing weed seeds

        premium_icon Biosecurity risks workshop: Preventing weed seeds

        News Farm owners are invited to find out more about biosecurity risks in an upcoming...

        Police search for assailant after shock road side assault

        premium_icon Police search for assailant after shock road side assault

        News Man allegedly slammed a car door on a woman’s arm in a traffic altercation gone...