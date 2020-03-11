OFFICER INJURED: Woman faces string of charges

The woman will face the Kingaroy Magistrates Court later this month.

A POLICE officer was injured after being called to a licensed premises on Haly St where a woman allegedly became violent.

The 28-year-old Kingaroy woman was refused entry to the business on Friday, March 6 at 11.30pm.

The woman was arrested due to her behaviour. While she was being restrained she allegedly struck a female police officer in the face.

The woman was then transported to the Kingaroy Police Station.

Once there she allegedly punched the same female officer in the head twice while she was being placed in the watch-house.

The officer suffered minor injuries as a result of the alleged attacks.

The Kingaroy woman will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on March 30 and has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving while suspended, committing a public nuisance offence, and two counts of serious assault on police.