Officer kicked in face, stomach during violent struggle

An officer was assaulted and another threatened with violence as a South Burnett man violently resisted arrest. File Photo.

A police officer was kicked in the stomach and head and another pushed onto a bed and threatened with violence as Paul Gregory Conomos demanded a drink, a court heard.

Standing before Kingaroy District Court, Conomos, 60, pleaded guilty to a serious assault following the incident at Gordonbrook last month.

Crown prosecutor William Slack said the offending occurred when police attended the caravan Conomos was residing in to issue a warrant on April 14, 2020.

“While the search was occurring the defendant refused to leave the caravan and ultimately he pushed a police officer onto a bed and threatened to punch her,” Mr Slack said.

“Officers attempted to restrain him and he resisted. He was advised that he was under arrest and he repeatedly stated that he ‘wanted a f--king drink’.”

Judge Gary Long S.C. said according to the statement of facts, Conomos told the officer to “not f--king touch him”.

“Concerningly, you also said ‘I’m going to punch the sh-t out of you’,” he added.

One officer placed the defendant’s hand into a pair of handcuffs and Conomos continued to resist and kicked the officer in the stomach and on the right side of his face.

He was eventually subdued and a second pair of handcuffs were placed on him. During this time he continued to protest that he wanted a drink.

“In his own words, your honour, he said he’d ‘stop being a c-nt if they took the handcuffs off’,” Mr Slack said.

He was subsequently issued with a notice to appear and the handcuffs were removed.

Turning to the defendant’s Queensland criminal history, Mr Slack said Conomos’ history consists primarily of minor drug offences, however one charge does relate to offending against police officers acting in the execution of their duties.

“It’s the Crown’s submission that general deterrence and denunciation are the most important principles in this case,” Mr Slack said.

“It’s submitted that police officers acting in the execution of their duty deserve respect from the community, and those who offend against those officers must face punishment.”

Barrister Robert Glenday appeared on behalf of the defendant, instructed by Rose Gold Legal.

Mr Glenday said much of his client’s criminal behaviour can be attributed to an underlying issue with drugs, which began as a result of a car accident 32 years ago.

“In 1989 he was involved in a serious accident. He was stationary at a set of lights and a truck went into the back of him,” he said.

“He ended up receiving serious back, neck and spinal injuries, and since that point in time he’s been self-medicating with cannabis.

“He lost everything after that car accident, which wasn’t his fault, and he’s struggled since then.”

Mr Slack said his client remembers very little about the incident and has expressed remorse for his behaviour.

Judge Long sentenced Conomos to a six-month period of imprisonment, which was suspended immediately for a period of 18 months.

