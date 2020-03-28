Officer urges residents to ‘remain calm’ amid COVID-19

BUSINESS AS USUAL: Police will still be policing the South Burnett like normal, even with the health threat from coronavirus (COVID-19). Photo: Contributed

AS stricter laws are being enforced across the nation amid the coronavirus crisis, it’s business as usual for South Burnett police officers.

Acting officer in charge at Kingaroy Police Station Senior Sergeant Sean Relf said policing would remain the same as it was prior to the health threat.

“The coronavirus (COVID-19) threat has already impacted us here in the Kingaroy area but can I start by commending everyone for remaining calm and doing what they can to minimise the risk to others,” Snr Sgt Relf said.

“We are still attending calls for service and will continue with our normal duties including investigating offences, prosecuting offenders where necessary and enforcing the road rules to ensure the safety of road users.

“There has been some confusion relating to roadside breath tests but can I make it clear that we will continue to conduct mobile random breath testing,” he said.

“We will continue to actively target drug offending within the community and encourage people to still contact us or Crimestoppers if you have information relating to illegal activity in our area.

“This is not and will never be a time to back away from those small sections within our wonderful community who seek to commit crimes and make life difficult for others.”

Acting officer in charge at Kingaroy Police Station Senior Sergeant Sean Relf with Mayor Keith Campbell and General Manager of Infrastructure at SBRC Aaron Meehan at a press conference. Photo: Laura Blackmore

However, he said there were a range of measures in relation to additional police powers covering rules brought in to reduce the risk of further transmission.

“I see these as something to be used only as a last resort and call on everyone to adhere to the sound advice and take responsibility for your own actions and use common sense to do your part to reduce further spread,” he said.

“We are resilient members of a thriving rural community.

“We are used to dealing with hardships and the recent droughts and fires have shown just how resilient we are.

“This issue is another test that we will pass and again demonstrate how we adapt quickly to changing circumstances to look after each other.

“Representatives from the Queensland Police Service supported by emergency services alongside the South Burnett Regional Council have already teamed up and are well advanced in terms of planning for matters that will or may arise down the track.”

Snr Sgt Relf said he wanted to reinforce the public follow the messages out there already including regularly washing hands, staying at least 1.5m from others and following the rules adopted relating to social gatherings, staying home if not well and abiding by the guidelines when staying home and isolating to reduce the spread to others.