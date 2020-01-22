Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nathan Baggaley has been charged over his alleged role in the bungled import of more than $176 million of cocaine.
Nathan Baggaley has been charged over his alleged role in the bungled import of more than $176 million of cocaine.
News

Olympic kayaker to stay behind bars on major drug charges

Danielle Buckley
22nd Jan 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OLYMPIC silver medallist Nathan Baggaley who is accused of helping import $176 million of cocaine has been refused bail for a second time.

The 44-year-old champion kayaker from Byron Bay has been behind bars since June last year after he was charged with aiding or abetting the importation of drugs.

Police have alleged Baggaley bought a $100,000 boat which was used to collect 600kg of cocaine from a larger vessel off the northern NSW coast in 2018.

Baggaley's father, who has previously offered $100,000 surety for his son's release, sat in the back of Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday where the bail application was dismissed.

The court was closed for the majority of the application, which was Baggaley's second bid for freedom.

In August last year, Baggaley was refused bail with Justice Peter Davis citing that he was a high flight risk. - NewsRegional

bail application bail refused court drug charges nathan baggaley olympic
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COMMUNITY OUTCRY: We deserve a pool like Gympie’s

        premium_icon COMMUNITY OUTCRY: We deserve a pool like Gympie’s

        Council News Goomeri’s Toni Jeavons is launching a petition demanding action from council, which she claims should be called ‘Gympie Town Council’.

        Region’s health services unite to find solutions

        Region’s health services unite to find solutions

        Health Bid to ensure the South Burnett has the best health care possible.

        Kings Royal veterans offers insight into event

        premium_icon Kings Royal veterans offers insight into event

        Motor Sports Belinda Paynter and her family live and breathe motorsport.

        Men’s Shed gets green light to build

        premium_icon Men’s Shed gets green light to build

        News Why councillors were eager to give this project the tick of approval.