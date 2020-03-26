Olympic stars’ epic 4000km journey to self isolation

They're the merry, merry kings of the bush.

Locked out of the Kookaburras' high-performance camp in Perth after the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics, four of Australia's leading hockey players are taking self isolation to extreme levels.

Instead of flying back to their homes in NSW, Tom Craig, Lachlan Sharp, Kurt Lovett and Tim Brand have decided to take the slow route home - making the 4,000km coast to coast journey across the Nullarbor Plain by car.

"With the news of the Olympics being postponed we've decided to road trip back to the East Coast to be with our families and self isolate," Craig said in a video taken en route.

"We're in the middle of nowhere surrounded by about 1,000 flies but some pretty nice views but just want to wish everyone all the best in the upcoming few months."

Australian hockey players on their long journey back to NSW. Picture: @Truklovett

Music and tunes make the trip go faster. Picture: @Truklovett

Although the team won't be selected until next year, the Kookaburras are already assured of going to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics after winning the 2019 Oceania Cup.

They were scheduled to play the host nation Japan in a blockbuster start to the tournament but that will have to wait for now with the health and safety of all Australians the immediate priority.

"It's going to be pretty hard for us and everyone but we're Aussies so we'll all get through it," Craig said.

"Be safe, do all the right things, stay connected to the ones you love and here's to Tokyo 2021."

