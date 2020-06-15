Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Mystery over NSW man's coronavirus infection sparks fears

by Gavin Fernando,Sarah McPhee and James Hall
15th Jun 2020 7:51 PM

 

Health authorities are investigating how a man in his 20s north of Sydney became infected with the coronavirus, sparking fears of possible community transmission.

The new patient based in Illawarra is one of three new infections revealed today in New South Wales but the other two are returning overseas travellers and are already isolated in hotel quarantine.

Two new cases caused by community transmission have been detected in the past three days, the source of infection health authorities fear the most because it raises the possibility of untraced cases of the deadly pandemic.

Meanwhile, seven of the 12 cases of COVID-19 announced in Victoria on Monday are from the one family, the state's health department says.

A total of 11 family members have now tested positive for the infection in households in Melbourne's northern and southeastern suburbs.

The extended family live in Coburg, Broadmeadows and Pakenham and had recently gathered together, Victoria's chief health officer Professor Brett Sutton told reporters on Monday.

"The family is very large… they've had gatherings across different households as many of us do now," he said.

"(It's) no fault of that family."

More Stories

Show More
community transmission coronavirus coronavirusnsw covid-19 editors picks outbreak pandemic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WHEN I GROW UP: Benarkin St School prep class

        premium_icon WHEN I GROW UP: Benarkin St School prep class

        Education We stopped by Benarkin State School to ask them what they want to be when they grow up.

        NOVA radio crowns bakery’s pie best in the state

        premium_icon NOVA radio crowns bakery’s pie best in the state

        Food & Entertainment This famous bakery was dubbed best of the best by Ash, Kip, Luttsy and Susie...

        STEALING SPREE: Murgon man steals from council and QFES

        premium_icon STEALING SPREE: Murgon man steals from council and QFES

        News A Murgon man has been charged with a long list of offences following a spree of...

        Removal of grog restrictions would 'wreak havoc in town'

        premium_icon Removal of grog restrictions would 'wreak havoc in town'

        News Seven people in Cherbourg were charged with alcohol-related offences.