ON A ROLL: Qld cafe makes the most of a s--t situation

PIECE OF CAKE: Weeping Mulberry Owner Duanne Karle ordered in toilet paper cakes last week to make his customers laugh.

PIECE OF CAKE: Weeping Mulberry Owner Duanne Karle ordered in toilet paper cakes last week to make his customers laugh.

MAKING the best of a bad situation, Weeping Mulberry owner Duanne Karle delighted his customers with 'toilet paper cakes' last week.

Disillusioned by doom and gloom and the pressure now placed on him as a business owner, Mr Karle had the idea when scrolling through Instagram.

"I got Debbie from Miss Dee's Cakes, she's a local lady and she had to make just a few as they were quite time consuming," he said.

"With all the negativity and hysteria we thought people could have a laugh and treat themselves, they were gone in about 20 minutes."

The chocolate/sticky date flavoured cakes resemble rolls of coveted toilet paper so closely Mr Karle said he wasn't surprised they took so long to make.

And much like actual toilet paper flying off supermarket shelves, his 'toilet paper' was in high demand.

"As they started selling, we put a few posts up saying we had security guards like the shopping centres," he said.

"Then when they sold out we said the supplier ws struggling to keep up with high demand but we'd hope to get more soon."

Mr he hopes to continue to use his platform to promote humour and keeping tings light in the midst of a global pandemic.

"We'll keep posting to spread happiness and cheer," he said.

"We've also been encouraging people to get out into their gardens and look for ways they can have a smile."