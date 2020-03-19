‘ON ALERT’: Cherbourg introduces travel restrictions

Cherbourg has introduced travel restrictions on residents and visitors to the community.

CHERBOURG Aboriginal Shire council has introduced travel restrictions for its community in a bid to prevent a coronavirus outbreak.

This decision was made on behalf of the Cherbourg Local Disaster Management Group.

Cherbourg Mayor Arnold Murray and council CEO Chatur Zala said until further notice, due to the coronavirus, travel to Cherbourg will be limited to people involved in the provision of essential services in the community.

The Cherbourg LDMG asks the following people to not travel to Cherbourg:

-Anyone who has been diagnosed with or suspected to be infected with coronavirus.

-Any person who is feeling unwell or has had close contact with someone who is unwell, in the last 14 days

-Any person who has travelled overseas or has had close contact with someone who has travelled overseas in the last 14 days

The Cherbourg LDMG are ‘on alert’ in the Aboriginal community during the novel coronavirus situation.

Mr Murray and Mr Zala said these restrictions applied to both visitors and residents of the Aboriginal community.

"These restrictions have been applied in the interest of the ongoing health and safety of our residents," they said.

The Cherbourg Local Disaster Management Group was activated into 'alert mode' on Saturday.

The group have been advised by Queensland Health that indigenous communities should take extra care for those suffering with chronic and respiratory diseases along with the elderly aged 50 years and over.

Cherbourg LDMG urged residents to do their bit by stopping the spread of COVID-19 by washing their hands regularly, covering coughs and sneezes and staying at home if they are unwell.

Residents are also encouraged to make use of early voting at the NDIS building at 22 Barambah Ave in Cherbourg, which will be open from:

Monday, March 23 -9am to 6pm

Tuesday, March 24 -9am to 6pm

Wednesday, March 25 -9am to 6pm

Thursday, March 26 -9am to 6pm

Friday, March 27 -9am to 6pm

For more information about COVID-19 contact 13 HEALTH.