ON THE CALENDAR: What’s on in sport this weekend

IT’S SET to be one of the biggest weekends of sport in the South Burnett this year thanks to a rugby league carnival, soccer tournament and more.

This is your guide to what’s on this weekend.

Legends of League

For the first time since 1988, the Cherbourg Hornets will host a rugby league carnival that will feature an NRL legends team with more than 5000 games of experience between them.

The two-day event will take place on Friday and Saturday, with nine teams registered from all over Queensland.

Soccer Sevens

Kingaroy is home to one of the region’s biggest football tournaments — the South Burnett Soccer Sevens.

Now in its 36th year, the Soccer Sevens will kick off on Saturday at the Kingaroy Football Fields.

More than 40 teams from across the state have registered and will be coming up against some of the region’s finest football players.

Yellowbelly fishing competition

The 2020 Boondooma Dam Family Fishing Competition is celebrating its 30th anniversary this weekend by luring in anglers with some huge prizes.

Nominations cost $20 per adult and $5 per junior, which will give competitors the chance to net the major prize of a Bluefin 395 Drifter tinny with a four-stroke Mercury 20 horsepower motor and trailer valued at $15,000.

There are also numerous cash prizes on offer and catch and release prizes for the longest yellowbelly, bass, jew, silver perch and spangled perch.

Registrations open at noon on Friday.

Cricket

Finals are closing in for the South Burnett B-grade cricket competition and some high-quality matches are scheduled to be played this weekend.

Top-of-the-ladder Murgon District will host third-placed Kingaroy Devils, while Wooroolin goes up against Cherbourg.

Kingaroy Services will face Blackbutt, while Nanango will host Wondai.

In junior cricket, U17 competition will get started when Nanango takes on Kingaroy Burnett Water at Lyle Vidler; while the Murgon Crusaders play Kingaroy Northern.

In the U13s, Kingaroy Mitre 10 will play Nanango; while Kingaroy Swickers SunPork will battle it out against Kingaroy Burnett Water.

Golf

The Kingaroy Golf Club is hosting the first session for the Ladies Let’s Golf promotions on Sunday.

The session will run from 3–4pm and is a free ladies come and try day, with all equipment provided by the club.

There will also be an afternoon tea in the clubhouse.

Participants must register at https://www.revolutionise.com.au/ladiesgolf/events/58706/.