One arrested as pre-polling marred by smeared pies

THE state election campaign has turned nasty in Maryborough.

One Nation candidate for Maryborough Sharon Lohse said she had found a pie smeared over the front of her car at pre-polling, copped abuse from people and had her election signs damaged.

She also found malicious signage at the pre-polling booths.

"It was unpleasant … certainly not the thing voters what to see going forward," she said.

Its not the first time Ms Lohse has faced abuse, having coppied it while campaigning for the Federal seat of Flynn during the 2019 Federal Election.

"Just need to get on with the campaign," Ms Lohse said.

Queensland Police has been contacted as to whether they are investigating the incident involving Ms Lohse but a response had not yet been received on Tuesday night.

Police did however confirm an arrest had been made over an incident involving another conservative candidate.

This is after LNP candidate Denis Chapman claimed a man stole two of his election signs from the pre-polling booths in Ellena St, Maryborough.

"Shouldn't touch our signs, people have a right to see who is running," he said.

A police spokesman confirmed a 42 year old man had been arrested and charged with stealing the two signs.

He will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on November 10.

The spokesman said police receive numerous calls around election time regarding the theft and destruction of election material and reminded the public police would take action to combat such actions.