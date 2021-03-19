One critical, one serious after horror mini bus crash

One person is in a critical condition and another in a serious condition after a mini bus carrying 15 farm workers collided with a car at a T-intersection west of Brisbane.

The emergency helicopter, critical care paramedics and the high acuity response unit were among nine other ambulance crews sent to the serious incident at Glenore Grove in the Lockyer Valley.

A mini-bus and another vehicle have collided in a serious accident in the Lockyer Valley. Picture: 9 News

The car was flipped on its roof and multiple people were trapped inside the bus, a police spokesman said, but all have since been extricated.

Two rescue helicopters were also called to the scene.

Emergency services are on scene at a multi-casualty accident at the intersection of Lake Clarendon Way and Forest Hill-Fernvale Road, where a truck and mini bus have collided. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel



The crash occurred just prior to 2.30pm at the intersection of Forest Hill Fernvale Rd, Walhuben Rd and Lake Clarendon Way.

One person has been flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition, and one person has been taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Seven other people are being taken to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions.

Emergency services are on scene at a multi-casualty accident at the intersection of Lake Clarendon Way and Forest Hill-Fernvale Road, where a truck and mini bus have collided. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

A supervisor of the company transporting the farm workers, Innocent Cyzia, who was at the scene, said his friend was driving the truck.

"They were working on the farm and finished at 2:20pm and were heading to Brisbane after like one minute this happened," Mr Cyzia said.

"They were heading back home, it's not good.

"All of them they are a bit scared and some of them got hit from the chest and arms."

The dramatic scene of a major crash involving a minibus carrying 15 people and a car. Picture: 9 News Queensland



The incident comes after a grandmother died at the same intersection in 2018.

