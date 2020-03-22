Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
One person has died after a post-immersion incident at Bribie Island North this afternoon.
One person has died after a post-immersion incident at Bribie Island North this afternoon. Simon Cassidy
Breaking

One dead after being pulled from water at popular campground

Ashley Carter
by
22nd Mar 2020 3:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PERSON has died after being pulled from the water off a popular Bribie Island campground this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics and a rescue helicopter were called to a post-immersion incident off the Ocean Beach campground just before 1pm.

One person was assessed at the scene for critical injuries but sadly died.

A police spokesman said they were in the process of notifying the next-of-kin.

A male patient was also assessed but declined further treatment, the spokesman said.

More to come.

More Stories

bribie island bribie island north drowning ocean beach campground post immersion queensland ambulance service
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Critical injuries after Bunya Highway crash

        premium_icon Critical injuries after Bunya Highway crash

        News TWO patients are being assessed for critical injuries after a car hit a tree along the Bunya Highway at noon.

        It’s all systems go for Biggenden cattle sale

        premium_icon It’s all systems go for Biggenden cattle sale

        News It will be business as usual at Monday’s cattle sale, just with a few extra...

        COVID-19: Four Toowoomba patients confirmed to have virus

        premium_icon COVID-19: Four Toowoomba patients confirmed to have virus

        News FOUR more people in Toowoomba have tested positive to COVID-19.

        BUY LOCAL: Terrified beauty businesses are hurting

        BUY LOCAL: Terrified beauty businesses are hurting

        News Businesses are feeling the effects of COVID-19 but how you can help?