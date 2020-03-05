Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has died in a single vehicle rollover near Timber Creek overnight.
A man has died in a single vehicle rollover near Timber Creek overnight.
News

One dead, another ejected from car in rollover

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
5th Mar 2020 7:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has died in a single vehicle rollover 5km out from Timber Creek on the Victoria Hwy.

The man was a passenger in the car while the driver had been ejected and was found a short distance away.

The scene was found at 10pm Thursday night.

A person was also found in the back seat of the car.

The passenger and the driver were taken to the Timber Creek health clinic before the driver was taken to Katherine Hospital.

Watch Commander Len Turner said the passenger had some minor injuries.

It is not known what condition the driver is in.

Watch Cmdr Turner said motorists should avoid the area or expect delays as the road will be closed in part or in whole as the scene is cleared.

The Major Crash Investigations Unit will be heading out to the scene today.

More Stories

Show More
car rollover crash death nt

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I accidentally became a nurse’

        premium_icon ‘I accidentally became a nurse’

        News Sophie Brown has not long returned to work at Kingaroy Hospital after having twins.

        • 5th Mar 2020 7:00 AM
        Stone pumpkin to become festival centrepiece

        premium_icon Stone pumpkin to become festival centrepiece

        Art & Theatre Statue an all-year-round reminder of food festival for tourists and visitors to...

        • 5th Mar 2020 7:00 AM
        Councillor explains why he wants seat on next council

        premium_icon Councillor explains why he wants seat on next council

        Council News Division 4 councillor opens up about top ideas on how to move region forward.

        • 5th Mar 2020 7:00 AM
        How students reduced mental health waiting times

        premium_icon How students reduced mental health waiting times

        News UQ students have been working with a local psychologist to reduce South Burnett...