One dead, three injured in highway tragedy

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
28th Feb 2020 6:46 AM
A MAN is dead and three others, including a child, are in hospital after a car and motorcycle collided on a highway west of Brisbane.

The motorcycle and car collided at the notorious Minden crossroads - the intersection of Lowood Minden Rd and the Warrego Hwy - west of Ipswich at about 7.20pm on Thursday.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three others were taken to hospital.

A rescue helicopter ferried one woman to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.

While another woman and an 11-year-old child were taken to Ipswich hospital.

The incident closed one lane of the Warrego Hwy.

crash death editors picks emergency tragedy

