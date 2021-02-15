Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The scene of a crash at Pacific Pines that left one dead and two hospitalised. Picture: 9News
The scene of a crash at Pacific Pines that left one dead and two hospitalised. Picture: 9News
News

One dead, two hospitalised following fatal rollover

by Kyle Wisniewski
15th Feb 2021 5:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FATAL single-car rollover on the Gold Coast has left two people hospitalised and another deceased.

A car that crashed into a tree at Pacific Pines resulted in a single-car rollover leaving one person dead and another two people fighting for their lives before being rushed to hospital.


Paramedics, including Critical Care, arrived to treat the three patients after the incident on Pitcairn Way and Salvado Dr just before 5pm today.

A police spokesperson said the age and gender of the deceased person and the two others involved won't be disclosed until family have been informed.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the other two people were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with one in a serious but stable condition and the other in a stable condition.

kyle.wisniewski@news.com.au

Originally published as One dead, two hospitalised following fatal Coast rollover

More Stories

editors picks fatal crash gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        KILLERS AT LARGE: 50 Qld cold cases with rewards for info

        Premium Content KILLERS AT LARGE: 50 Qld cold cases with rewards for info

        News THE Queensland Police Service is offering rewards to anyone who can solve these chilling cold cases.

        Man in 70s flown to hospital after serious Burnett crash

        Premium Content Man in 70s flown to hospital after serious Burnett crash

        News A man in his 70s was flown to a Brisbane hospital in a serious condition after he...

        Extra waste water supply improves odds for popular racetrack

        Premium Content Extra waste water supply improves odds for popular racetrack

        Community Odds have jumped significantly for a popular south east Qld horse tracing track...

        Two Qld cases as race on to track 1500 after Vic outbreak

        Premium Content Two Qld cases as race on to track 1500 after Vic outbreak

        News As Queensland records two new cases of COVID-19, both in returned overseas...