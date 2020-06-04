One drunk mini motorbike ride ends in massive fine

MINI BIKE, BIG TROUBLE: A Nanango man was forced to cough up a $1000 fine in court after being caught drink driving while driving a mini motorbike back in April. (GENERIC IMAGE)

ONE small motorbike has left a Nanango man without his licence and $1000 out of pocket after he made a drunken joy ride into town earlier this year.

Jake Camen Cutter, 30, pleaded guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of alcohol in the Nanango Magistrates court on Thursday, June 4.

He appeared via telephone in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court to have his charge heard and sentenced.

The court heard Cutter was intercepted on Henry St making a quick trip into Nanango on his miniature motorbike on April 28 to fill the bike with petrol and put air in the tyres.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Pepe Gangemi said Cutter provided a breath alcohol analysis of 0.173 per cent, almost three and a half times over the legal limit of 0.05.

Cutter said he acknowledges what he did was wrong and takes full responsibility for the drink driving charge.

“I’m severely sorry for what I did I know it was a silly mistake. I shouldn’t have ridden it into town I should have just pushed it,” he said.

The Nanango man had been drinking at a friends house when he acted on the poorly made decision to head into town on the little bike.

The father of one told the court since losing his licence after the incident in April it has been very difficult for him to get to Toowoomba to visit his son.

“I’m desperately sorry for what I did, it has meant I am unable to have regular visits with my son and that is on me,” he said.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said he took into consideration Cutter’s early plea of guilty when imposing a sentence but said with a reading this high the court is not able to allow the painter and decorator to apply for a work licence.

“While you may not have been much of a danger to other motorists on this small motorcycle you were certainly putting yourself in risk of a serious injury,” he said.

Cutter was fined $1000 and his licence will be suspended for a further eight months.

A conviction was recorded.