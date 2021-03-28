Menu
The Burnett Highway has been closed following a “very serious” head-on crash in the North Burnett. File Photo.
One feared dead after head-on crash north of Eidsvold

Holly Cormack
28th Mar 2021 12:30 PM
One person is feared dead following a “very serious” head-on crash at Cynthia this morning.

According to a QAS spokeswoman, paramedics were called to the scene of the crash on the Burnett Highway and Dalgangal Road at 11.32am.

One person, who was trapped in the vehicle, was reportedly in a critical condition on scene.

The second person, believed to be a woman in her 20s, was transported to Eidsvold Hospital with minor injuries.

Police have urged motorists travelling on the Burnett Highway to avoid the area near the Abercorn turn-off.

