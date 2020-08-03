One Nation announces former soldier as Nanango candidate

ANNOUNCED: One Nation has announced Tony Scrimshaw as their candidate for Nanango. Picture: Contributed

ONE Nation has confirmed a former Australian Defence soldier will represent the party in the seat of Nanango at this year’s state election.

Tony Scrimshaw served a combined 14 years in the Australian Army and navy before moving to Nanango eight years ago with his wife and son.

“We made a conscious decision in 2012 to move to Nanango and raise our son in a community that still has values and an appreciation for agriculture,” Mr. Scrimshaw said.

“I’ve seen first-hand the difficulties of this prolonged drought and I’ve watched local families break down in front of me because politicians refuse to do anything about water security, and that includes the woman who’s trying to become the next Premier of this state.

“If Deb Frecklington had the same drive and passion for Nanango and regional Queensland as Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen did, I wouldn’t be standing.”

The One Nation candidate is confident Nanango is seeking change but made the cold claim he doesn’t expect Deb Frecklington to be returned after the October 31 election.

Mr. Scrimshaw blames a lack of water for dwindling peanut harvests and an uncertain farming future for the region as Bjelke-Petersen Dam drops to just 16.05% of capacity.

“As a former defence person, I’ve travelled to third world countries that don’t have water security, and they’re stuffed,” he said.

“I never want to see Queensland or the country end up in that same position because we didn’t have the foresight to do something about it.

“Our capacity to grow crops across the Nanango electorate is only limited by its access to water.”

Mr. Scrimshaw has also identified the need to start work on building a new High Energy, Low Emissions (HELE) power generator alongside the ageing Tarong Power Station.

“I don’t agree with Deb Frecklington’s plans to close Tarong and cover prime agricultural land with solar panels,” he said

“I’m in favour of a mix of energy, however, Queensland must keep its coal-fired power to ensure reliable and affordable energy for households and manufacturing.”

“You don’t cut your nose off to spite your face, otherwise we will simply price ourselves out of the market when competing with overseas manufacturers,” Mr. Scrimshaw said.

The One Nation Candidate joins Labor’s Mark Stapleton in the race to attempt to unseat sitting member and opposition leader Deb Frecklington.

The registered nurse was announced as Labor’s candidate last week.