One Nation candidates bowled out of market stalls

A Steve Irwin impersonator has been dragged into a political wrangle after he barred two One Nation candidates from opening stalls at markets which opened south of Brisbane this morning.

Tansey Park Community Markets organiser Shayne Western, who entertained the Logan community dressing up as the wildlife warrior Shayeno Irbin during the COVID lockdown, refused One Nation candidates when they applied for stall permits three weeks ago.

A political stoush erupted this morning when the two candidates turned up at the park, which is also home to the Loganholme Cricket Club, to find the Labor Party and LNP both had stalls.

Glen Cookson, the candidate for Springwood and Kim Miller, who is running for Waterford, said they had been politically boycotted and were surprised to find other political parties had stalls for candidates running in next month's state election.

Some of the stall holders at the new Tansey Park Markets.

"The markets border my electorate and are in Kim's electorate, so we wanted to have a stall for a meet and greet," Mr Cookson said.

"We were told that no political stalls were being considered but we decided to come to the markets and check them out and buy local produce.

"Other political parties have set up and their bookings were taken after we applied on September 8.

"There was plenty of room at the site today but we were told we were not welcome - One Nation gets blocked out again."

The Tansey Markets opened for the first time this morning and were the brainchild of Shailer Park dad Shayne Western, aka Steve IrBIN.

But Mr Western said the pair were welcomed to stay and participate in his Shayeno Irbin Wheelie Bin Time Trial competition.

"At first, we decided not to allow any political parties to have stalls and that's what we told them when they contacted us on Messenger a few weeks ago," Mr Western said.

"But we could not refuse Bert van Manen (LNP Federal Member for Forde) or Shannon Fentiman (ALP State Member for Waterford) because they are both members of the cricket club which is next door and how this all came about.

"There was also a cap on the number of stalls and all were booked out," he said.

Originally published as One Nation candidates bowled out of market stalls