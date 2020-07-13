Menu
One new case as Queensland vaccine trial begins

13th Jul 2020 9:12 AM
THERE has been one new case of coronavirus in Queensland over the past 24 hours.

Health Minister Steven Miles said the new cases was from a traveller returning from the United States, who was now in quarantine.

There are now four active cases of the virus in Queensland, with the state's total number of cases sitting at 1071.

Mr Miles again stressed that anyone who had visited the Crossroads Hotel at Casula in NSW between July 3 and 10 should get tested.

It comes after two new cases were recorded over the weekend - both of them Australian Defence personnel returning from overseas.

As reported in The Sunday Mail, Innovation Minister Kate Jones has announced human trials will begin today on the University of Queensland's COVID-19 vaccine.

Ms Jones said 100 people will be part of the vaccine trail being undertaken at the University of Queensland.

"Today makes me proud to be a Queenslander. Our vaccine - made in Queensland by Queenslanders could save millions of lives throughout the world."

It comes as Brisbane revellers were spotted flouting social distancing rules in central party precincts at the weekend.

Health authorities have likened the tightly packed queues as people playing Russian roulette with the lives of their family members.

 

 

Originally published as One new case as Queensland vaccine trial begins

