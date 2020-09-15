Menu
Queensland Premier Encourages Testing As COVID-19 Cluster Grows
Health

One new COVID case as pop-up clinics open in hot spots

by Shiloh Payne
15th Sep 2020 9:38 AM
Queensland has recorded one new case of COVID-19 today related to an overseas arrival who is already in quarantine.

It comes as Ipswich residents are urged to be tested if they have any symptoms at a newly established COVID testing clinic after a confirmed case attended a shopping centre for several hours while unknowingly infected.

COVID-19 testing at a drive-through fever clinic in Ipswich. Picture: Glenn Hunt
COVID-19 testing at a drive-through fever clinic in Ipswich. Picture: Glenn Hunt

The confirmed case visited the Redbank Plains Hungry Jack's at the Town Square Shopping Centre on September 8 from 8pm-1am.

On Monday, Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young urged people living in the Redbank Plains, Redbank and Goodna areas to be alert if they are feeling unwell.

A fever clinic was established at the Westminster Warriors Soccer Club in Redbank Plains on Monday.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday said she was prepared to lose the upcoming October election over her Government's tough border stance.

She said in a press conference on Monday that she would make "no apologies for keeping Queenslanders safe".

"Now if it means I have to lose the election, I'll risk all of that if it means keeping Queenslanders safe," she said.

"I will always stand up for what I believe to be right in this state.

"I will hold my head up high and I will stare down those people who are trying to tear Queensland apart."



