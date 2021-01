Four people are being assessed by paramedics, including one with “potentially critical injuries” trapped in a car following a serious crash near Nanango. Picture: Alix Sweeney

A person is trapped and three others have been injured following a serious crash near Nanango.

Queensland Ambulance confirmed it responded to a two-vehicle crash on the D‘Aguilar Hwy at Nanango at 12.18pm.

A QAS spokesperson confirmed one patient was trapped inside a vehicle with “potentially critical injuries”.

Three other patients were assessed for minor injuries.

QAS did not provide genders or ages for the patients.

MORE TO COME.