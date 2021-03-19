One winner of $50m Powerball jackpot

One lucky winner in Sydney has scooped the entire $50 million Powerball jackpot after up to one in six Australians entered the draw.

The entry came from a NSW Lotteries outlet in the city but the new multimillionaire's identity remains a mystery, according to The Lott.

"Someone is having a winning end to the working week, but first they need to check their ticket and discover they're now $50 million richer," said spokesman Matt Hart.

The winning numbers for tonight's life-changing $50 million Powerball are 18, 30, 16, 29, 6, 33 and 35. The Powerball is 4.

As well as the $50 million division one winner, 26 Australians have won $30,636 and 88 people have won $5,531 in division three.

Lotto officials said they expected up to one in six Australian adults would have an entry in the huge $50 million draw.

"There's a sense of déjà vu with tonight's results - just four weeks ago another mystery entry won a $50 million Powerball prize," said Mr Hart.

The last jackpot of this size was scooped up by a Queensland man who took several days to come forward to claim his prize.

The winner said the wildest thing he could think to do with $50 million is buy his own home.

"I'm thinking about all the times I decided to quit smoking and now I need a cigarette to calm down," the winner exclaimed when the Lott officials were able to speak to him.

"I had the ticket in my wallet since I bought it. I heard someone in Mackay had won but of course I never thought it could be me," he said.

"I only buy a ticket every now and again, but I've always thought there may only be a tiny chance of winning the big one, but you need to be in it to win it."

Thursday’s jackpot is the second time $50 million has been offered in Powerball this year. Picture: Supplied

The Lott's Bronwyn Spencer said officials were curious to discover the most common Lotto dreams for different players in Australia with travel being top of the list for many.

"Ahead of this Thursday's $50 million draw, we surveyed almost 500 lottery players to find out how they would play by their own rules if they scored a major Powerball division one prize, and the results were pretty interesting," she said.

"After a year of grounded flights and closed borders, it was clear Aussies are yearning to explore," she said.

Not all Aussies said they would give up their jobs. Picture: Supplied

More than half of accountants, building and construction workers and those in advertising, arts and media would use their windfall to travel both Australia and overseas, while 66 per cent of sports and recreation specialists and 33 per cent of hospitality and tourism workers feel the same way.

"However, those with the most wanderlust are those in government and defence, with 87 per cent of players in this group dreaming of travelling endlessly with a Powerball win," Ms Spencer added.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, those in education, human resources and recruitment, and community services would opt to use their windfalls to volunteer, donate to a non-for-profit organisation or set up a charity.

Aussies are hankering to travel when they can if they win Lotto. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, 100 per cent of workers in insurance and 68 per cent of those in banking and financial services said they would give up work and stay "fun-employed".

"Interestingly, 63 per cent of survey participants who were self-employed said they would give up the stress of running their own business and retire immediately," she said.

"This was the opposite to 33 per cent of healthcare workers, 37 per cent of information and communication technology workers and 37 per cent of manufacturing, transport and logistics employees who said they would use their windfalls to start their own small businesses or become their own boss."

Of those in the mining, resources and energy sector might have the right idea, 40 per cent said they would do absolutely nothing after their windfall. "They simply want to set themselves up for the future and then sit back and enjoy everything that comes their way," Ms Spencer said.

Originally published as One winner of $50m Powerball jackpot