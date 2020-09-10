Online predator sent back to jail for breaches

A FATHER convicted of sending explicit photos of himself to a girl he believed was aged 13 has been resentenced after breaching the conditions of a previous order.

Andrew Brett Yarrow, 29, was convicted and sentenced in February last year after he pleaded guilty in Ipswich District Court to two counts of using the internet to procure a child under 16 in October 2017 and January 2018.

The Crown prosecution case revealed it was not actually a 13-year-old girl who Yarrow was communicating with online, but in fact several police officers who posed as the child as part of a covert operation.

Yarrow was sentenced by Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC to 18 months' jail, with the term suspended after he served three months of actual time.

He was then released to a supervised probation order for three years.

At the time of sentence Judge Horneman-Wren said Yarrow described himself as, "being fried on amphetamine and off his face" at the time of his offending.

This week Yarrow again appeared before Ipswich District Court from jail via video-link and pleaded guilty to contravening the probation order.

Crown prosecutor Victoria Adams said Yarrow must be resentenced to a jail term for the probation breach.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC said that in the material before the court Yarrow had been living on the street and couch surfing so his offending was not of the same magnitude as before.

Defence barrister Cecelia Bernardin said things did go wrong for Yarrow upon his release.

She said he had intended to live with his mother, but realised there were other people living at the house who he believed would have been a negative influence on him.

"He was effectively couch surfing and could not go on Centrelink benefits as he had no tax file number," she said.

"He went back to drug use and had no help for his drug use and it will be to his demise if he continues down that path."

Judge Lynch told Yarrow it was up to him to get on top of things or he would again end up in jail.

Judge Lynch said Yarrow committed further offences, the details of which were before him but not read out in the open court.

He discharged the probation order and resentenced Yarrow to a six-month jail term.

Yarrow will be eligible to begin his application for parole immediately.