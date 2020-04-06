Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Darwin and Alice Springs airports are as quiet as they have ever been
The Darwin and Alice Springs airports are as quiet as they have ever been
Information

Only six interstate flights to land in the NT

6th Apr 2020 9:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONLY six flights are landing into the Northern Territory from interstate today.

In a sign of how border restrictions are keeping people away, only three interstate flights are landing in Darwin today.

QF824 will arrive from Brisbane at 12.05pm, QF850 will arrive from Perth at 1.45pm and an AirNorth flight from Townsville lands in Darwin at 3.50pm.

coronaviruspromo

All passengers will be forced into quarantine for 14 days after they land.

In Alice Springs, only three flights from interstate are landing today.

Emirates flight EK5796 arrives from Melbourne at 11.55am while Emirates flight EK5790 arrives from Sydney at 12.10pm.

Emirates flight EK5723 arrives from Adelaide at 4.30pm.

Originally published as Only six interstate flights to land in the NT

airlines closed borders coronavirus flights

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cause of Kingaroy plane crash revealed

        premium_icon Cause of Kingaroy plane crash revealed

        News Police said the Dalby pilot's aircraft slid 50 metres from the point of impact to its final resting place... in someone’s driveway.

        • 6th Apr 2020 11:54 AM
        Community logs on to pray for protection from virus

        premium_icon Community logs on to pray for protection from virus

        News Church leaders encourage people not to be fearful as online prayer session unites...

        • 6th Apr 2020 11:30 AM
        What do a fruit shop and a real estate agent have in common?

        What do a fruit shop and a real estate agent have in common?

        News They both want to help our older residents get through this pandemic period.

        ‘Plan B’ to protect families of health workers

        premium_icon ‘Plan B’ to protect families of health workers

        Health Hotels could house doctors, nurses and low-risk patients in COVID-19 ‘Plan B’