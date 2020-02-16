OP RESULTS: How every South Burnett school performed

OP RESULTS: South Burnett class of 2019 Year 12 graduates were a history making cohort, by being the last to receive an OP. (PHOTOS: FILE)

THE South Burnett's high schools for OP scores have reaped impressive results, with Nanango State High School named as the top performing school for 2019 OP results.

The Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority today released the 2019 Year 12 results for more than 500 high schools across the state.

The results show 35.7 per cent of students at Nanango State High School received an OP between one and five.

This was the highest proportion of high-end results in the Nanango area.

Nanango State High School had a total of five students receive an OP between one and five, out of 14 students who received an OP score.

Kingaroy State High School had the second highest proportion of high end OP scores in the South Burnett area, with 13.5 per cent of students receiving a score between one and five.

A total of 37 students received an OP at Kingaroy High and five received a result between one and five.

The South Burnett's Saint Mary's Catholic College came in third place when it came to the highest proportion of students, with 11.1 per cent receiving the top end score.

There were 18 Saint Mary's Kingaroy students receiving an OP, with two receiving a score between one and five.

Schools with fewer than 10 students receiving an OP were not included in this analysis.

The class of 2019 was a history-making cohort, being the last Year 12 graduates to receive an Overall Position score and sit the Queensland Core Skills test.

The half cohort were the first to be introduced to Prep, resulting in smaller enrolment numbers for the graduate class of 2019.

The Department of Education reported a total of 23,253 Year 12 students enrolled in Queensland state schools in February 2019, compared to 32,949 students in 2018.

Education minister Grace Grace reported 93 per cent of the more than 37,000 2019 Year 12 graduates received a Queensland Certificate of Education.

"The class of 2019 certainly sent the old system out with a bang, with 18,429 students receiving an OP result," she said.

Queensland schools have made the move to the Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) for the class of 2020, moving them in line with every other Australian state and territory.

REGION'S TOP SCHOOLS FOR OPs:

Nanango State High School, Nanango: 35.7 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

Kingaroy State High School, Kingaroy: 13.5 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

Saint Mary's Catholic College South Burnett, Kingaroy: 11.1 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

Murgon State High School, Murgon: 0.0 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5