OPINION: A good cause residents can get involved in

AT THE start of this year I bought myself a planner to hang in my living room.

I had high hopes for 2020, with so many monumental events scheduled in like my mother’s 60th birthday party.

I am the type of person who enjoys having things to look forward to, but also aims to make the most of each day.

However, due to the current situation with the coronavirus, all of my planning seemed to have gone to waste.

The South Burnett has also felt the flow-on effect from this health pandemic, with the majority of events falling victim to the virus as well.

Yet, there is one underestimated activity which has not been suspended – donating blood.

I have been donating blood for the past three years.

I had always wanted to become a donor but had a phobia of needles.

It wasn’t until one of my closest friends nearly died after needing an urgent blood transfusion that I gave it a go.

I know the nearest pernamant facility is located at Toowoomba, so it is a bit of a journey to get there.

But no matter the distance, I always find the time to donate every three months because from my one donation I can save at least three lives.

As the health crisis worsens, Australia Red Cross LifeBlood is still encouraging people to donate.

Not that they weren’t hygienic before, but even the staff at the centre have ramped up their cleaning procedures.

Last week on my day off, my partner and I made the trip down to Toowoomba.

At such an unstable time, at least I can be comforted by knowing my donation will help someone in need.

South Burnett Times journalist Laura Blackmore donating blood at her quarterly appointment at the Toowoomba facility. Photo: Contributed