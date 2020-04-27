OPINION: An emotional Anzac morning

It HAS been over a century since an Anzac Day march was cancelled and for a number of returned war veterans in the South Burnett, they have never missed a march.

It’s a special day for all Australians and 2020 was the first year where residents were forced to adhere to social distancing guidelines, however that didn’t stop people from paying their respects.

Wether it was home made wreaths, candles or shrines, residents across the region decorated their driveways for a touching Anzac Day service.

After speaking to several returned veterans in the South Burnett, you get an understanding of how important the day is and how much it means to returned soldiers.

It’s a chance to remember and honour their mates, brothers and soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

It’s also a special day for family members of veterans, as they remember and pay their respects.

I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to get around to a few different streets in Kingaroy and chat to various people about what the day means to them.

For most people it was about paying their respects, however for some residents it meant a little bit more.

Pam Hendry from Cowie Drive said for her and so many others it’s an opportunity to remember and honour loved ones who were no longer here.

She said it was a very emotional morning and that it was amazing to see so many people still out paying their respects despite everything that was going on in the world.

Not only did Anzac Day on Cowie Drive bring residents together for a common cause, it actually connected neighbours who had never met.

I witnessed a conversation between two elderly couples who had both lived on Cowie Drive for over 30 years and had never met.

After seeing each other out on the driveway they introduced themselves and are now looking to plan a social distancing street dinner party.