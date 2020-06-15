OPINION: Can the Gold Coast Suns make finals in 2020?

WINNERS CIRCLE: The Gold Coast Suns have thumped West Coast by 44 points over the weekend. (Picture: Matt Roberts)

THE GOLD Coast Suns have got their 2020, post COVID, campaign off to a flying start knocking off the 2018 premiers West Coast, by 44 points over the weekend.

Suns coach Stuart Due played seven players under the age of 20, which shows promising signs for the club’s future.

After only winning three games in 2019 and finishing last on the ladder, the Suns have shown they have what it takes to compete with some of the top sides in 2020.

The suns have one of the youngest lists in the competition but showed they can move the ball well and control the pace of the game when needed.

The organisation is obviously doing something right with three of their young stars deciding to extend their contracts despite an overarching feeling they would be heading elsewhere.

Jack Lukosius, Izak Rankine and Ben King all decided to stick around and could potentially grow into a group of highly talented footballers.

To combat the young list and inexperience the Suns managed to lure two-time premiership player Brandon Ellis from Richmond who will add a lot of value both on and off the field for the Suns.

Playing at 77 per cent disposal efficiency, Ellis may just be the touch of class the Suns were chasing.

A lot of media attention has been on the two draft picks Matt Rowell and Noah Anderson, so far living up to the hype.

Rowell was a standout on the weekend racking up 26 disposals and 2 goals against West Coast.

With all the focus on the two draft picks, Rankine may fly under the radar and if he can get an injury free season under his belt, he is a genuine NAB Rising Star contender.

Fronting up in every game last season, David Swallow continues to lead the way for the young side and with the help of new leadership in Ellis I think the Suns are a genuine chance of making finals.