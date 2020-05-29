OPINION: Fighting for what we believe in

IT HAS been truly inspiring watching the support build, and number of signatures add up on the petition about Murgon’s Target Country.

The petition asking for the store to be changed to a Murgon Kmart Hub reached the initial target of 2000 online signatures within little more than 24 hours.

This did not even include the signatures collected in-person within businesses along the main street of Murgon.

Wesfarmers has told the Times their decision is final and the Target store will be closing despite the petition.

Despite this, the staff will know at least one thing — their store was valued and the community appreciated what they brought to the town.

One thing I love about the South Burnett is the community’s willingness to stand ­together and fight for what they believe in and think is ­important.

The Target store closure is not the first time the community has thrown its support for something it thought the town needed.

Throughout more than two years of working in the region I have seen the community stand together time and time again to support each other through hard times.

From drought fundraisers, bushfires and the spate of fatal crashes now 12 months ago, we have seen people show their support to fellow community members.

This is not to mention the support and kindness shown to those who have experienced economic losses during this pandemic.

As we make our way out of this pandemic and hopefully on the path to our “new normal” I hope the community will continue to show its support to others, businesses and community groups through kind words, gestures and economic support.

Life will continue to have its ups and downs, disasters that are out of our control.

But the things that will set our community apart is how we choose to respond – whether we join the panic-buyers or choose to show kindness and stand together.

