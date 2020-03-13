Menu
South Burnett Times journalist Laura Blackmore. Photo: Elaelah Harley
OPINION: Has the world gone mad in 2020?

Laura Blackmore
13th Mar 2020 2:00 PM
WORKING in an unpredictable industry like the media, there was no way I could have predicted how the start of 2020 would have played out.

Horrific bushfires took place across January, Feburary was full of flash flooding and now, in March, we are in the midst of dealing with a global pandemic .

Coronavirus or Covid-19 has been in the headlines for well over a month now.

Every day we are being informed of more outbreaks across the globe.

However, in times like this, it seems to have sent society into a spin.

At the moment there is one confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the South Burnett, and there was one in Dalby just two days ago.

Last week I had to venture outside the region for a close friend's wedding in Berry, South Coast, NSW.

As I was leaving Kingaroy, coverage of the shortage of toilet paper was starting to ramp up across Australia.

I was puzzled as to why people were stocking up on loo rolls over other valuable items.

Anyway, I drove out of the Burnett bubble and down to the Brisbane Airport.

It wasn't until I was inside the aiport the effects of coronavirus really hit me.

The baggage check-in line was non-existent, security was quick and the halls of the terminal were almost desolate.

As I bought some snacks at a gift store, dozens of handsanisters were lined up on the counter.

I must admit, I did cave in and buy a bottle (just in case), yet it was eye-opening to see how the virus has affected the travel industry, let alone the entire world.

However, my faith in humanity was restored at Elise and Dean's magical wedding.

The whole celebration took place on a stunning country farm, with lucious green pasture from the recent down pour of rain.

During the day, the craziest thing that happened was the happy couple declaring how much they love each other.

I did have a giggle at the end of the night as I was lining up for the bathroom.

A girl came running out and said, "We're out of toilet paper, what are we going to do?"

South Burnett

