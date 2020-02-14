OPINION: How to overcome your obstacles

I GENERALLY refer to obstacles as excuses to quit.

We are so often the maker of our own obstacles, so if we put them there by choice then we can get around them by choice.

Most obstacles can be manoeuvred around or negotiated through.

No matter the risk, if the rewards are worth the effort we can move mountains.

However when we focus on the problem and not a solution, our obstacles grow so big it will either take years to get around them or it will seem an impossible task and we will never overcome them.

I hear all the reasons why a person can’t eat well, fit exercise in their life or take well-deserved time off work to go on holidays to have a little fun. The way we put these obstacles in our own way saddens my heart and pounds at my senses.

It seems so much easier to go along with your plan and not place obstacles in the way.

How can the change happen when you become your own obstacle, when you focus on the problems and not the solutions? Put down the “no” word and just start saying “yes” to good food and active living.

You’re not asking yourself to build a rocket and fly to the moon. If you’re just wanting some change for the better, keep it simple and achieve your change.

A tip from one problem solver to a budding other: stop being the problem to your obstacle, change from being the obstacle to the change you’re trying to make.

Get your runners on and hit the pavement, put your hippy pants on and zen out. Pick up a cookbook that inspires you to make healthy food.

When a real problem comes along you will have plenty of practice on solving it and you should be able to get on top and dominate your mountain.